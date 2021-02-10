Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 87,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Prologis by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 7,211.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

