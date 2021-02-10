ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.17

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 47244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,140,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 115,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.