Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Releases Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 5,291,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

