Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PTGX opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $977.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

