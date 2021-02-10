Proto Labs (PRLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs stock opened at $218.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.