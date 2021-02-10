Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,306 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,899,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 877,367 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,050,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 686,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 302,699 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

