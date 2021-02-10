Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $199.87 million and $171.50 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 89.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

