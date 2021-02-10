PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 6.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $618.85 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $636.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.35.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

