PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

