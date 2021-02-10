Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

SKX opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.