Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Princeton Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $26.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.00.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.