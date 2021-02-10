Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE TFC opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,544,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43,192 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,531 shares of company stock worth $11,555,029. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

