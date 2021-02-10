Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

XYL stock opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

