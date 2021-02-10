Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CoreSite Realty Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

