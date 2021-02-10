Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lifted by Analyst

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ichor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

