Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Reduced by Analyst

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

