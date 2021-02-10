Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issued By KeyCorp

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get PayPal alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

PYPL opened at $284.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $332.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $286.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.