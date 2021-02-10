Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of CENT opened at $48.85 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $913,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

