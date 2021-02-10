Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reduced by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $7.67 on Monday. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

