Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

NYSE:ESS opened at $259.33 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after buying an additional 80,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,857,000 after buying an additional 77,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,702,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,152,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

