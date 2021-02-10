Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. Q2 reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Q2.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.74. The company had a trading volume of 627,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,022 shares of company stock worth $28,528,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 655,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,993,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

