Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at DA Davidson

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $144.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.01. Q2 has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $144.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. Insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock worth $28,528,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

