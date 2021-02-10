Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut by Analyst

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.16.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $173,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

