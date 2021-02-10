Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Raised by Analyst

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cigna in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will earn $5.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s FY2021 earnings at $20.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $210.99 on Tuesday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,003 shares of company stock worth $32,977,849 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after acquiring an additional 366,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cigna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after acquiring an additional 241,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,058,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

