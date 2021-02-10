Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Decreased by Analyst

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimpress in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMPR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $103.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

