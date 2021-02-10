Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

