Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for QuinStreet, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for QuinStreet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for QuinStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. QuinStreet has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $25.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,727.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,932. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in QuinStreet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,663,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in QuinStreet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in QuinStreet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

