Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report released on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $669,674.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,215 shares of company stock valued at $12,135,863. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

