Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. Fortis has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fortis by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fortis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortis by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 185,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

