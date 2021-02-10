Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Increased by Analyst

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on DT. Truist lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of DT opened at $55.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 197.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

