Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Lifted by Barrington Research

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

UTI opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.93 million, a PE ratio of -57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $3,301,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 502.7% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 431,300 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth about $1,132,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.