QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. QEP Resources reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QEP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QEP Resources by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in QEP Resources by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in QEP Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QEP Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,517,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 5.24. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

