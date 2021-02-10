QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.33

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 73921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

