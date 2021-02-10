QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $202,857.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $7.40 million and $202,857.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01162599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00055646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.58 or 0.05603822 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045657 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00033292 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

