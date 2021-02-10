QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.0% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.19. The company had a trading volume of 479,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,876. The firm has a market cap of $164.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

