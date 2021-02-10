Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock Position Reduced by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Quanex Building Products worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 25,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $578,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,478 shares of company stock worth $4,877,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $824.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

