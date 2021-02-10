Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 290,974 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after acquiring an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 195,477 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 551.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 214,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 181,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $12,670,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

PWR opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

