Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Invests $363,000 in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

