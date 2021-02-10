Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Up 15.1% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $32.12 million and $1.22 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.01150741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00055626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.62 or 0.05558841 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00045566 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00032834 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

