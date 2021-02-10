Qudian (NYSE:QD) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.14

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 1119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QD. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

