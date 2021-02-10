QunQun (QUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $352,643.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, QunQun has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a market cap of $2.32 million and $352,643.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.64 or 0.01154094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.94 or 0.05613163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00045418 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00032523 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QUN is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.