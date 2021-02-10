R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Cowen

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 327.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

