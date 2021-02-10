Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) COO Subroto Mukerji Sells 25,182 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20.

Subroto Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90.

Shares of RXT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 29,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.43 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,158,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,420,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $59,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,452,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,574,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

