Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

RLGT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. 9,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,464. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $345.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

