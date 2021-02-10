Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.35

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

RDUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 69.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.