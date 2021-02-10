RAMP Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $43.86 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00284778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00109480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00072385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00091984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00203162 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,665,565 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars.

