Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,000.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

