Raymond James Increases New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $12.50

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

