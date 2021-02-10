Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) alerts:

Shares of PBL opened at C$38.62 on Tuesday. Pollard Banknote Limited has a twelve month low of C$12.06 and a twelve month high of C$38.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$999.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$461,229.12. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $663,816.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.