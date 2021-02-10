Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

RTX stock opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of -62.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.